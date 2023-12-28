CPO staff continues support for Margaret Kistow Home

News

Chief Personnel Officer Commander Dr Daryl Dindial chats with Margaret Kistow after delivering Christmas goodies to the Margaret Kistow Home. –

FOR a fifth year, the Margaret Kistow Children’s Home received support for its Christmas food and toy drive from the staff of the Personnel Department of Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Dr Daryl Dindial.

The CPO’s staff also helps with back-to-school book drives and Easter events. In addition, minor self-funded building repairs were done at the home.

A statement on Wednesday said Dindial recognised the positive impact support could have, saying the charitable deeds also allow staff to strengthen and build better team spirit.

It said the home and Dindial acknowledged the hard work and selflessness of the homes’ carers, who are entrusted to oversee the well-being of the vulnerable.

Dindial also commended CPO staff for their commitment to the children’s home.