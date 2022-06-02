CPO: Progress on public service job evaluation

News

CPO Dr Daryl Dindial

CHIEF Personnel Officer (CPO) Daryl Dindial said job descriptions have been completed for 1,000 posts in the Public Service and he said the exercise would continue, in a statement on Wednesday.

“As the job evaluation exercise for offices in the Civil Service, including the Tobago House of Assembly and statutory authorities continues to progress, the CPO, Cmdr Dr Daryl Dindial,wishes to advise that work on Phase Three of the exercise continues apace.”

He said key issues were discussed on May 25 at a meeting of the CPO, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) partner Zia Paton and Public Services Association president Leroy Baptiste.

“Phase Three of the project involves critical work stream activities which incorporate the development of approximately 1,651 job descriptions. Currently, updated job descriptions for approximately 1,000 job positions have been completed.”

Phase Four,due to start in June, will see the evaluation of all jobs within the ambit of the project. The roughly 1,000 job descriptions developed will now be used to advance job-evaluation training and begin job evaluations.

Dindial said the Personnel Department, PwC, and PSA remain committed to achieving the milestones set for the project and to continuing to monitor and control activities to complete it to support Public Service modernisation and improved service delivery to all citizens.