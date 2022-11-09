CPO meets with new TTUTA executive

News

TTUTA president Martin Lum Kin, centre, and other members of the union’s executive during their meeting on Tuesday with Chief Personenel Officer Dr Darryl Dindian (not in photo) in the Sandra Marchack conference room, Office of the CPO. PHOTO COURTESY OFFICE OF THE CHIEF PERSONNEL OFFICER – CPO

CHIEF Personnel Officer (CPO) Dr Daryl Dindial met with the newly-elected TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) executive on Tuesday.

A press release said the meeting was held in the Sandra Marchack Conference Room at the CPO’s office in St Clair.

It said Dindial provided status updates he had received from the Ministry of Education on several issues.

They concerned the payment of outstanding increments for teachers, classification of extended sick leave and issues surrounding transitional arrangements and the assessment of qualifications.

The meeting was described as cordial, with both parties committing to continued dialogue.

The TTUTA executive was led by its president Martin Lum Kin.

The issues discussed have also been placed before the ministry for its input, intervention and resolution. There was an agreement to continue meeting at least once a term to help resolve issues affecting the terms and conditions of teachers.

The CPO acknowledged the contribution of former TTUTA president Antonia De Freitas, recalling her passion, persistence, and advocacy for improving the management of issues as well as the terms and conditions of teachers’ employment. He wished her continued success in her future endeavours.

Dindial, the release said, recognised the dedication, commitment and professionalism of teachers and expressed gratitude for their continued service in shaping the hearts and minds of the nation’s young people.

He is expected to meet again with the TTUTA executive in December to continue discussions.