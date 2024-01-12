CPO meets with new Fire Service Assoc executive

News

The newly elected President of the Fire Service Association (2nd Division) Mr. Keone Guy (center) and the Executive meet with the Chief Personnel Officer Commander Dr Daryl Dindial and his team during a courtesy visit to the Personnel Department on January 11, 2023. – Photo courtesy CPO

Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Dr Daryl Dindial has hosted the newly-elected executive of the Fire Service Association, who paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday at the Personnel Department.

A press release said after congratulating the new executive, Dindial gave them a presentation on a job-evaluation exercise for the Fire Service.

The new job evaluation was one of the items previously agreed on between the various associations in the Fire Service and the CPO last year.

Dindial said the Job Evaluation Project Office in the Personnel Department was well poised to manage the pending job evaluation, as it was staffed by a project management team with proven experience in managing job evaluations.

Other matters discussed included the proposal for a group health plan, pension reform, travelling allowance for officers in acting positions and including T-registered vehicles for travelling purposes.

The release said both parties gave a commitment to continue dialogue on matters related to improving the terms and conditions of employment of fire officers.

Dindial acknowledged the contribution of immediate former association president Leo Ramkissoon, recounting his passion, dedication and genuine interest in improving the management of issues relating to fire officers and the service. He said Ramkissoon was a robust advocate for better terms and conditions of employment.