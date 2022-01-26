Cox: Ministry helping Gasparillo family

News

On Monday, Rajandaye Mohammed looks at the ruins of her home at Caratal Road Section 1, Bonne Aventure, Gasparillo, which was burnt to the ground on Sunday. – AYANNA KINSALE

SOCIAL Development Minister Donna Cox said her ministry is providing assistance to the family of Rajandaye Mohammed, whose home was destroyed by fire on January 23.

Responding to a question on this matter in the Senate on Tuesday, Cox said ministry officials visited Gasparillo earlier in the day to assess the damage to Mohammed’s home.

Apart from Mohammed’s family receiving a food hamper from officials, Cox said, “The family is on the ministry’s public assistance database and has since been offered counselling and psycho-social support.”

She also said Mohammed’s family were briefed about different forms of assistance which the ministry could provide, such as the housing replacement grant.

This grant, Cox continued, allows for the provision of building materials up to a maximum of $20,000 to people who lose their homes due to natural disasters.

She was thankful that no one was injured in the fire.

Cox said the ministry would continue to do what it could to assist Mohammed and her family.