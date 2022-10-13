Cox: 32 food cards stolen from ministry desk

News

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox – File photo/Sureash Cholai

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox has described the theft of food cards from an employee’s desk as beyond unacceptable, as she stressed that such provisions were intended strictly for those in need.

In her contribution to the budget debate in the Senate on Thursday afternoon, Cox announced that 32 food cards were stolen from the unlocked drawer of a ministry employee in August, adding that the permanent secretary was told of the theft two weeks later.

She said while the matter was being investigated by the police and an internal enquiry was under way, analysis of the spending patterns on the stolen cards showed cash was being allowed to accumulate.

Cox also said the withdrawals and spending patterns showed the cards were being used at businesses not on the ministry’s list of vendors approved to accept food support cards.

She said these thefts were particularly difficult as the government tried to provide for the needy in the face of financial challenges.

“The report provided on the replacement cards between October 2021 to August 2022, and about 30 food cards, there were balances being accrued for approximately six months, and these balances ranged between $5,000 and $39,000.

“So we are talking about replacement food cards that were left in a drawer, were not supposed to be in use – and this is the kind of money that was found: as much as $39,000 was found on the card.

“The investigation of the accounts of the card showed that in the first month of 2022 the replacement cards received continuous monthly top-ups with no spending activity, and that changed from June 2022-August 2022, when significant top-ups were observed.

“It has been noted that there are vendors showing up on the reports that are not listed on the ministry’s list of food support merchants.

“Remember, Madam President, that is a food card, for food, not for furniture, not for payment of insurance policy.”

Cox added that incompetence should not be allowed, as it could allow corruption and malfeasance to flourish.

She added that food cards were intended to help families in need meet their basic requirements, but referred to instances where people used food cards to buy alcohol and cigarettes.

She also noted that people who live abroad have been issued food cards.

Cox also said in its audit the ministry also uncovered cases of abuse in the distribution of disability grants.

“We recently found someone who had been working at the THA for 20-something years and had been on disability grant, but had also been permanently employed.

“You are supposed to be certified disabled by a doctor (to receive the grant). So therefore I don’t understand how come that individual – and we may have many other persons, because in our review, in reviewing our grants, we have been discovering so much.”