Covid19 update: 4 dead, 227 newly infected

Image courtesy CDC

Covid19 claimed four more lives, and 227 new infections were reported bringing the covid19 death toll to date to 3,916.

The Ministry of Health’s daily covid19 update said the people who died are an elderly male, two elderly females and a young adult male. Each had pre-existing conditions which included diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, liver disease and neurological diseases.

The new infections were recorded from samples taken between May 26 and 30. The total number of positive cases since March 2020 now stand at 161,435.

The ministry’s update added that 22 people recovered from covid19 and were discharged from hospital, while 526 people who were in home self isolation had recovered and were cleared by medical professionals.

The total number of recovered patients to date stands at 148,286. There are 9,025 people in home self isolation and 183 people at hospital being treated for covid19. Among those hospitalised, there are five people in the high dependency unit and four people in the intensive care unit of the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

TT’s vaccination rate is at about 50.9 per cent, with 712,537 people being fully vaccinated and 687,463 people either partially vaccinated or not at all. The update notes that of those hospitalised, 18.8 per cent were fully vaccinated and 81.2 per cent were not.