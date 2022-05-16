Covid19 update: 344 new cases, four deaths

News

There are 344 new cases and four additional deaths fromcovid19, according to the Ministry of Health’s covid19 update issued on Monday.

The deaths include one elderly male, two elderly females and one middle-aged male. The update said the dead had pre-existing conditions including diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, lung disease, kidney disease and auto-immune diseases and cancer.

The total covid19 death toll now stands at 3,878 and the number of cases from March 2020 to the present is now 155,384.

The update added that there are 204 patients in hospital in total and 9,021 patients in home self-isolation. Of the 204 patients there were 54 in the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with seven in the high-dependency unit and three in the Intensive Care Unit.

A total of 12 people have been discharged from public health facilities, having recovered from the virus, and there have been 638 recovered community cases. A total of 142,244 people have recovered from covid19.

The report also said 711,963 citizens, 50.9 per cent of the population, have been fully vaccinated. A total of 688,037 are either not fully vaccinated, or not vaccinated at all.