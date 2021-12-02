Covid19 testing offered at six SWRHA health centres

News

– Angelo Marcelle

The South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) is reminding people that free covid19 testing is available at six health centres throughout the region.

From Monday-Friday, between 8am and 3pm, people can get tested at the health centres in Freeport, Pleasantville, Lengua, La Brea, Fyzabad and Penal.

But in a press release, the authority said that people will only be tested if they have covid19 symptoms or were exposed to a confirmed positive individual.

The release added, “Clients are further reminded that covid19 testing is also available on a continuous 24-hour basis at our Emergency Departments(ED) in our district health facilities and the San Fernando General Hospital.

“However this test will only be done for people who are assessed at the ED as requiring same for urgent medical review or follow-up that cannot be done via referral to the above health centres.”

People can contact the SWRHA at 87-SWRHA (877-9742) for more information on the services.