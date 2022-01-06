Covid19 takes 3 police officers in 2 days

News

COVID VICTIMS: From left, PC Shelford Kinsale, WPC Naomi Subero and PC Anthony Mohammed who all died from complications from the covid19 virus between Monday and Tuesday. PHOTOS COURTESY TTPS – TTPS

WITHIN the space of two days – Monday and Tuesday – three police officers died from complications of the covid19 virus.

A police press release said PC Anthony Mohammed died on Monday at the Augustus Long Hospital.

The 47-year-old enlisted as a Special Reserve Police officer on January 2, 2004 before being absorbed into the regular service on March 6, 2009. He was last posted to the Mon Repos Police Station in Southern Division before going on injury leave.

Mohammed leaves behind his wife and son.

The other two officers both died on Tueday. Police said PC Naomi Subero, 32, died at the San Fernando General Hospital.

She enlisted as a Special Reserve Police officer on December 17, 2012 and was last based at the Princes Town Police Station, Southern Division.

She also served at various stations including Gasparillo, San Fernando, Ste Madeleine and Barrackpore.

Snr Supt Lucia Winchester of the Southern Division said Subero touched the lives of many of her colleagues and the community with her approach to policing. She was described by her colleagues as loving, generous, pleasant and very supportive.

She leaves to mourn her two children, mother and three siblings including one sister who is also a police officer.

PC Shelford Kinsale, 40, died at the Chaguanas Health Facility. He enlisted on November 3, 2003 and was based at the Freeport Police Station, Central Division.

Kinsale leaves to mourn his parents, his wife, and a brother who is also a police officer.

Snr Supt Curt Simon of Central Division, said, “The death of PC Kinsale is an extremely great loss to the Freeport Police Station

and by extension, the TTPS as a whole. He was a very kind and uplifting person, a friend to all.

“He was very professional in the way he conducted himself, with extremely great work ethics. A dependable officer who led by example.”

Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob has once again appealed to his officers to get vaccinated, saying that in doing so, the life they may be saving is their own.