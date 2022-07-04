Covid19 hospitalisation drops below 100 for first time in a year

News

Image courtesy CDC

For the first time since April 21, 2021, hospitalisation in the parallel health care system has dropped under 100.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health’s daily covid19 update said there are now 94 patients in hospital, with one in the intensive care unit and three in the high dependency unit.

Over the past three weeks, the daily reported deaths have remained in the single digits.

On Monday, the country recorded three more deaths and 90 new cases.

Two elderly men and one middle-aged woman are the country’s latest fatalities. Each of them had one pre-existing condition.

The recent figures pushed the total number of covid19 fatalities to 4,016, and covid19 cases to 167,585. Of this 157,259 patients have recovered.

There are 6,310 active cases with 6,216 of these cases in home isolation. State quarantine and step-down facilities remain empty.