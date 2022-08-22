Covid19: Five more dead, 187 new infections

News

Image courtesy CDC

Five more people have died from covid19-related illness, raising the total death toll to 4,100 since the first infection in March 2020, according to the latest covid19 update issued by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 187 new cases were also recorded from samples taken between August 19 and 20.

Among the dead were three elderly males and two elderly females. The deceased had a range of pre-existing conditions, including hypertension, heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, neurological disease, kidney disease, endocrine disease and immunological disease.

The update said there were also 215 people hospitalised because of the virus with seven in the Intensive Care Unit and 13 in the High Dependency Unit at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility. There are also 27 people in step-down facilities and 6,755 people in home self-isolation.

The number of vaccinations remains at 51.2 per cent with 716,147 people fully vaccinated and 683,853 people not fully vaccinated. A total of 167,980 people have received a booster shot.