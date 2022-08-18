Covid puts funeral of Catholic ex-lay minister on hold

News

File photo: Police officers at the home of Sylda Mudie, 82, who was killed by a male relative at their Edward Trace Moruga, home on Wednesday. File photo/Lincoln Holder

FORMER lay minister with the RC church Sylda Mudie, 82, is being remembered as a pillar of strength in the church.

“She was a true pillar of the Catholic Church in Moruga,” said Fr David Khan of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, San Fernando, of the woman who was murdered by her husband, Carltus “Sankar” Mudie, 80.

In her earlier years, Sylda served as a Lay Minister at the St Anthony’s Chapel, Basse Terre, teaching first communion and confirmation classes.

Mudie shot and chopped Sylda and their son, Derek, 55, at their Basse Terre Village, home on August 10. The mother of two and grandmother of one died on the spot, but Derek who lives in the US, survived.

Police shot at Mudie to disarm him, as he refused to put down the murder weapons. He died some days later from gunshot wounds.

A joint funeral had been planned for the couple at the St Vincent Ferrer RC church, Grand Chemin.

Butrelease from the family on Thursday said owing to unforeseen circumstances, the funeral has been postponed and will be rescheduled.

Sylda’s niece Marissa Granger told the Newsday Derek and other members of the family have covid19. She said arrangements will be made after their quarantine period has expired.

Granger said Derek who was discharged from the hospital the day after he was attacked and his mother killed, “is doing well, given the circumstances.”

In an article in the Catholic News August 21 issue, Khan spoke of Sylda Mudie’s life as a living testimony of devotion to the Lord.

He said she embodied humility, faith and strength, and was faithful to the teaching of the First Communion and confirmation in the parish. Under her charge, many came to know the Catholic faith, he said.

“She lived with humility and simplicity, just as our Lord Jesus Christ.”

In the same article, Josephine Alpheus, one of Sylda’s relatives, said she was a generous person and a mentor to young people who readily accepted the values she instilled in her teachings of God and his goodness.