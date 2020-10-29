At the height of the war in Syria, more than 100 T&T nationals who sought to join the Islamic State (ISIS), used Turkey among other countries as a transit point to get into areas controlled by the caliphate. Some were repatriated from Turkey to T&T but according to Turkish ambassador Bengü Yiğitgüden the COVID-19 pandemic has made it almost impossible to help those who now want to come home.
COVID halts repatriation of TT nationals in Syria, Iraq
Thu Oct 29 , 2020
