COVID halts repatriation of TT nationals in Syria, Iraq

At the height of the war in Syr­ia, more than 100 T&T na­tion­als who sought to join the Is­lam­ic State (ISIS), used Turkey among oth­er coun­tries as a tran­sit point to get in­to ar­eas con­trolled by the caliphate. Some were repa­tri­at­ed from Turkey to T&T but ac­cord­ing to Turk­ish am­bas­sador Bengü Yiğit­gü­den the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic has made it al­most im­pos­si­ble to help those who now want to come home.