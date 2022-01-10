Covid forces postponement of 2nd Windies vs Ireland ODI

Sports

THE second One-Day International between the West Indies and Ireland, scheduled to take place on Tuesday at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica has been postponed.

According to a media release, on Monday, “Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Cricket Ireland (CI) issued a joint statement after two further positive covid19 cases were reported in the Ireland camp following recent testing, and two players being ruled out due to injury, resulting in Ireland having a severely depleted squad.

“CWI and CI are in discussions to review the match schedule and are working to explore all possibilities for the series to be completed.

“The five members of the Ireland team who have returned positive covid19 results remain in isolation under the care and supervision of the medical teams.”

The West Indies won the first ODI at Sabina, by 24 runs, last Saturday. The third and final ODI is expected to take place on Friday, with the lone T20 International carded for January 16.

Ireland’s tour of the United States and the West Indies have been plagued with covid cases, as the three-match ODI series between hosts US and Ireland (December 26-30) was cancelled as a result.

Simi Singh and Ben White missed Saturday’s ODI after testing positive via a routine antigen test, while all-rounders Paul Stirling and Shane Getkate remained in Florida and self-isolated at a hotel due to positive tests.

The West Indies were forced to postpone their three-match ODI series against hosts Pakistan, last December, as the visitors had a depleted squad due to numerous covid cases.