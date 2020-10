The coun­try has record­ed yet an­oth­er death due to COVID-19, rais­ing the lo­cal death count due to the pan­dem­ic to 96.

Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty Min­is­ter Stu­art Young has dis­missed claims by US Sen­a­tor Robert Menedez that the US con­duct­ed “stealth” de­por­ta­tions of Venezue­lans back to their home­land through T&T over Jan­u­ary to March.