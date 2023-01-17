Covid cases keep on rising – 519 in past 7 days

News

Image courtesy CDC

NEW covid infections on a seven-day average, have been steadily rising week on week, with the Ministry of Health saying there were 519 new cases in the past seven days – January 11-17.

Within the same period, there were 12 deaths attributed to the virus, according to a press release issued on Tuesday.

The latest rolling seven-day average of new infections is 74, while the latest rolling seven-day average for covid deaths is two.

Total positive cases detected in TT, from March 2020 to Tuesday, is 187,204, with total deaths being 4,309. Of the 12 new deaths over the past seven days, the ministry said, four were elderly males, five were elderly females, one was a middle-aged male and two middle-aged females.

From March 2020 to present, 182,723 people have recovered from the virus while for the past seven days, there were 516 recovered community cases and 25 people being discharged from hospital.

Some 885,178 people have been tested for the virus – 346,043 at private institutions and 539,135 were tested in public health facilities.

CASES RISING

According to ministry releases, the latest spike in new covid infections was noted in the second to last seven-day count of 2022 – Dec 21-27 – where for that period, the ministry said there were 151 new cases and six deaths; for a rolling seven day average of 22 new cases and one death.

In the following seven-day period (Dec 28-Jan 3), there were 246 new infections and six deaths for a rolling seven day average of 35 new cases and one death.

In the next seven-day period (Jan 2-Jan 9), there were 406 new infections and eight deaths for a rolling seven day average of 58 new cases and one death.

The latest seven-day period (Jan 11-Jan 17) showed a further increase with 519 new cases and 12 deaths for a rolling seven day average of 74 new cases and two deaths.

What these statistics mean, is that from December 21 to January 17, a four-week period, there were 1,322 new infections or 47.21 new cases per day in that period. There were 32 deaths blamed on the virus or 1.14 deaths per day in that period.