Couva woman dies, nine days after suffering burns

The San Fernando General Hospital. File photo/Ayanna Kinsale

POLICE are probing the death of a Couva woman, who died on Tuesday, some nine days after she was brought to the hospital in critical condition with severe burns.

Mary Ann Abdool, 27, of Indian Trail, Couva, died at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH), where she was being treated after a January 8 incident.

On that date, WPC Laloo and PC Padarath were dispatched to the Couva District Health Facility where Abdool was brought in suffering from burns about the body.

A male relative who brought her to the facility told police that shortly after midnight on January 8, Abdool was injured by fire.

Abdool was later transferred to the SFGH.

A post mortem is scheduled to take place at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

Couva police are continuing investigations.