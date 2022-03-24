Couva North MP wants Chaguanas market woes resolved

News

Chaguanas market vendor Marla Seethal peels cassava at her stall. Her daughter Shivani looks on. – Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram has challenged newly-appointed Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi to release funds to resolve issues at the Chaguanas market.

A statement from Ratiram said on Thursday: “Officials at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation (CBC) have stated that the malfunctioning sewer system requires frequent pumping daily. As a result, the overworked pumps have broken down, with no funding available for their repair.”

Ratiram mentioned a newspaper article about problems vendors face at the market. He said because of a failed sewer system, the vendors have been using portable toilet units “for some time now.” He said CBC’s council approved a resolution to upgrade the existing sewerage system.

Ratiram also said three meat chillers have not been working since October last year.

“Even the area where they sell meat, which was designed to be an air-conditioned space, is now unsuitable since none of the five air-conditioning units are operational. “This in turn, has reduced the hours during which seafood and meat can be sold if the vendors are to avoid spoilage. For every hour that their produce spends outside of the basic required storage and sale conditions, the risk of a health hazard increases.”

The opposition MP said while corporation officials empathised with the vendors, their hands are tied.

He charged that this is so because the Public Sector Investment Programme which was allocated tocarry out all these infrastructural maintenances and upgrades, is yet to be released by the ministry.

He criticised the government, accusing it of neglecting the market because it falls within the UNC-controlled Couva North constituency.

Al-Rawi was appointed the new minister in a Cabinet reshuffle on March 16, replacing Kazim Hosein, who was moved to Agriculture.