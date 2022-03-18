Couva man trying ‘small hustle’ fined for cocaine, ganja

News

A man who was “trying to make a small hustle” has been fined $16,000 after he pleaded guilty to having marijuana and cocaine.

Shaquille McLeod faced Couva magistrate Alexander Prince on Thursday.

The court heard that around 4.30 pm on Wednesday, the police were on mobile patrol at Hibiscus Trace, Calcutta No 3, where they saw Mc Leod standing on the roadside.

As they approached, he ran away. The officers got out of the van, chased and arrested him.

They searched the bag he was carrying and found a quantity of marijuana and cocaine.

When police told him of the offences, he replied: “Oh gosh, boss, I trying to make ah lil small hustle.”

The marijuana weighed 202 grammes, and the cocaine 27. 5 grammes.

PC Williams laid the charges and Sgt Mungroo prosecuted.

The magistrate fined Mc Leod $7,000 for the cocaine and $9,000 for the marijuana. Mc Leod must pay the fine within five months or serve two years’ imprisonment with hard labour.