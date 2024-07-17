Couva man sentenced for indecent assault

News

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. – File photo

A High Court judge sentenced a Couva man for indecent assault in his absence on July 15.

When he is arrested, Ricky Inshan Ali will serve out the three months left on his sentence imposed by Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo, who also ordered him to pay $10,000 to his victim.

If he fails to pay, he will serve an additional six months.

Ali absconded after a jury found him guilty. The judge issued a bench warrant for his arrest. His bailor also could not be found.

Waterman-Latchoo sentenced Ali in his absence after receiving submissions on a plea in mitigation. She started with a three-year term, from which Ali received a one-year discount for his good character before the offence, and deducted the time he had spent remanded before accessing bail and going to trial.

He was before the court on a charge of indecent assault which took place in March 2004.

Ali’s victim, who was seven years old at the time of the offence, had asked him for a dollar when he took her to a pavilion, where he committed the act of indecent assault. He then sent her home.

The victim told a teacher, who reported the incident to police.

When arrested, Ali said it was a mistake and he had only “touched” her.

Ali went on trial earlier this year.

He was allowed to make arrangements for his ailing father after being found guilty, but absconded.

He was represented by Renuka Rambhajan.