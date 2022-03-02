Couva man kidnapped, killed in Las Lomas No 1

News

–

Weeks after missing Couva poultry farmer Imran Mohammed, 53, was found, gunmen abducted and killed him on Tuesday afternoon.

Mohammed’s son Isaiah Mohammed, 22, was kidnapped along with his father, but managed to flee the killers.

On February 12, Mohammed went missing and the next day, a relative reported it to Couva police. On February 15, police announced that he had been found, but gave no further details.

Police said the father and son, from Dow Village in California, were in a Suzuki car in Chaguanas at around 2 pm on Tuesday. Mohammed was driving. As they neared the the Londgenville Old Road, a black B15 car drove in front of Mohammed’s car, forcing him to stop.

Two gunmen got out and ordered the father and son to get into the back seat of their Suzuki. One gunman got into the driver’s seat and the other in the front passenger seat.

Police said the gunmen drove for some minutes to an unknown location, where they bound the hands and faces of the father and son. The gunmen bundled them into the trunk and continued driving.

When the car stoppd, the son managed to untie himself and alerted neaby residents who called the Las Lomas police post.

Police responded and found Mohammed’s body next to the car in Las Lomas. Mohammed had a wound to the right side of his head and blood was running from his nose.

No one has been arrested.

Central and Homicide Bureau Region III police are investigating.