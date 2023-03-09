Couva man held with gramme of cocaine

News

A man whom the police referred to as a priority offender was arrested during a “roving roadblock” exercise on Wednesday in Couva for having one gramme of cocaine.

The suspect, from Railway Road, Couva, was expected to face a Couva magistrate.

Police said Central Division Task Force (Area South) police undertook the exercise between 9 am and 12 pm on Wednesday.

They did road checks in several areas including Perseverance Road, Railway Road Couva, the Southern Main Road in Mc Bean Village, Mission Road in Freeport, California and Claxton Bay.

They targeted several “hot spots” in Claxton Bay and Couva, where they interviewed several people, and completed ten field interview forms.

Snr Supt Pierre, Supt Montrichard and Insp Sylvan co-ordinated the exercise, which Sgt Persad supervised.