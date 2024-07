News

Police at a crime scene. – File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE body of a Couva man was discovered around 9 am on July 17 off Irving Street, Petit Bourg.

He has been identified as Donny Dick of Beatrice Street, Couva.

Dick was last seen around 5.30 pm on July 15 and his wife reported him missing the next day.

Police said his car was found in the Mt Hope area on July 16.

They said his body appeared to have marks of violence.