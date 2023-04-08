Couva cops seize drugs during traffic stop

News

The packages of marijuana police said they recovered during a traffic stop in Couva on Good Friday. – Photo courtesy TTPS

A 37-year-old man was arrested by police on Good Friday after police found over three kilogrammes of marijuana in his car during a traffic stop in Couva.

Officers stopped the driver along Noel Street, South Couva and found 3.71 kilogrammes of marijuana.

The drugs were seized and the suspect arrested.

In a separate incident, a 24-year-old man from Blanchisseuse was held after he stole a quantity of cash from a Chaguanas bar and fled on foot.

Officers of the Chaguanas Police Station were alerted and the suspect was held by officers of Highway Patrol.