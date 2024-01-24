Courts Sound Specialists grooves into Panorama semis

News

PLAY ON: A panwoman goes through her paces with Courts Sounds Specialists during the Panorama medium band preliminaries. The band has qualified for the semi-finals set for Sunday at the Queen’s Park Savannah. – Photo courtesy Unicomer Trinidad Ltd

It was smooth sailing into the Panorama semis during the recent medium band preliminaries for Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille.

The steelband orchestra, sponsored by Courts for for over three decades, earned 264 points, ranking 5th in the competition.

This now sets the stage for the band to prove itself at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, at the semis, this Sunday.

This year, a Unicomer (Trinidad) press release said, the band captivated audiences and judges alike with its unconventional song selection, Nigel Lewis’ 1996 Road March hit, Moving.

This choice marked the first time the song has been featured in a national Panorama competition, and showcased the band’s innovative approach to music and competition.

The decision, inspired by the band’s secretary Sheleen Baynes, stemmed from a dream.

“Selecting a song for the competition always involves deep thought and the band’s eagerness to adapt and transform the piece for our national instrument,” said Baynes. “I am thrilled that our bold choice propelled us into the semi-finals this year.”

Shahad Q. Ali, Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd’s PRO, who co-ordinates the band’s activities, was thrilled at the band’s semi-final qualification.

“The Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille consistently display immense skill and talent, maintaining a top ten position in the semi-finals over the years. Their performances not only bring joy but also unite the community spirit of Laventille, an event eagerly anticipated by our team members and stakeholders,” Ali said.