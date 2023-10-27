Courts Optical, UTT hold SPECtacular eyewear showcase

News

In this file photo, Shivan Ojah-Maharaj, head of Courts Optical, inspects new eyewear assisted by Lydia Singh, branch manager of Courts Optical Freeport. – Photo by Roger Jacob

Courts Optical, on Saturday 21, held its first SPECtacular Trunk Show at Freeport in collaboration with the Caribbean Academy of Fashion and Design at the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT).

The event unveiled new eyewear frames from Perry Ellis, Ray Ban, Armani Exchange and Ralph Lauren. The company said the new frames represent the brand’s commitment to timeless elegance.

Naresha Ali, senior brand marketing manager at Unicomer Ltd, said, “UTT is thrilled to partner with Courts Optical. It’s an incredible opportunity for our students to witness the synergy of fashion and practicality. These brands have truly transformed eyewear into essential fashion accessories.”

Public relations officer at Unicomer Shahad Ali said, “There’s something for everyone.”

The event highlighted diversity in design and the importance of eye health.