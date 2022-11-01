Courts Netball League to stage pre-tournament event

Sports

TSTT’s Melissa Stephenson, right, catches the ball against Bermudez in a Courts All Sectors Netball League championship division match last month. Photo by Sureash Cholai

The Courts All Sectors Netball League will welcome back some of its members when it hosts a pre-tournament netball event on Saturday.

This one-day tournament will take place at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Orange Grove Road, Tacarigua, and will begin at 11 am.

The teams that played in 2020 were invited to participate and, to date, seven teams have confirmed participation. These are Bermudez United, Defence Force, Fire Service, Jabloteh, MIC Tigers, Police Service and the Unit Trust Corporation (UTC).

Teams are required to register 12 players and five officials only. They may register three male players but only two may be on court at any time during the game. These may play in any of the seven positions.

The League, in a media release, said, “We can confirm that players are excited about returning to the court at (Tacarigua) and meeting some of their colleagues with whom they have not been in contact since the start of the pandemic.”

The 2023 Courts All Sectors Netball League is expected to start on January 7.