Couple shot dead in Arouca

News

Crime scene unit investigators gather evidence at the scene of a crime- File photo by Roger Jacob

Two people are dead and another wounded after gunmen ambushed a couple and their 18-year-old female companion and riddled their car with bullets.

The dead couple were identified as 24-year-old Daniel Camacho from Arouca and 22-year-old Shenelle Edwards from Valencia.

Police reports said the three were heading toward Camacho’s home at about 10.15 pm on Sunday in Camacho’s gold Nissan Almera, along Hindustan Road, Arouca, when they were intercepted by a silver Honda Civic.

Three armed and masked men got out of the Civic and started shooting at the Almera.

Edwards and Camacho, who were in the front passenger and driver’s seat respectively, were shot several times and died immediately.

The 18-year-old was shot in the shoulder. She was taken to the Arima hospital, where she is said to be in a stable condition.

Crime scene investigators found 39 spent 5.56 mm shells at the scene of the shooting.