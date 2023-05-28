Couple robbed trying to sell television in Laventille

News

Bandits pretending to be a customer interested in buying a television lured a Debe couple to Laventille where they robbed them on Saturday morning.

Police said the 35-year-old man and 48-year-old woman advertised the 40-inch Samsung television for sale on Facebook marketplace.

Someone messaged the couple and asked them to visit Plaisance Road, Laventille, where they would receive the cash.

The couple drove to the area and parked near the basketball court at around 11.25 am when they were confronted by two bandits who stole the television, a cellphone and $300 in cash.

The bandits walked away and were seen speaking to a third man who police suspect was also involved in the robbery.

Besson Street police were called in and are continuing enquiries.