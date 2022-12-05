Couple found dead in alleyway at Success

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
Couple found dead in alleyway at Success
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
The passageway to the couple’s home, where their were found

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a husband and wife, whose bodies were found in an alleyway at Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

They have been identified as 32-year-old Sorojanie Hansraj, a nurse, and 39-year-old Prahalad Jagnarine, a taxi driver who resided in the community.

It is suspected that the duo was electrocuted.

See also

INews will provide more details as it becomes available.

NewsAmericasNow.com