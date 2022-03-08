Couple fishing find headless body off Toco coast

News

The waters off Toco. File photo –

The headless body of a man, believed to be a Venezuelan national, was found floating off the coast of Toco on Monday afternoon.

Police were alerted by a couple who was fishing about 150 feet away from the shore at around 5.15 pm.

The body was retrieved after a man swam out to sea and tied a length of rope to it.

Police said the body of the man appeared to be light-brown in complexion and was clad in burgundy underwear and light blue jeans around the ankles.

Police said there was a tattoo with the name Leonora Isabel on the back of the man’s body. The body was removed after detectives from the Homicide Bureau examined it. A post mortem will be done when the body is identified.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II is continuing enquiries.