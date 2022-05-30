Couple charged with falsifying tint forms

News

Petra Johnson-Martin – Courtesy TTPS

TWO more people have been charged in connection with allegedly falsifying information on tint-exemption application forms.

In a release on Sunday, the police said the latest to be charged is a Chaguanas couple. They will appear in court on Tuesday on various offences stemming from an incident where false statements were made on tint-exemption applications.

A police statement said investigators received advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, to charge Sheldon Martin, 34, and Petra Johnson-Martin, 32, with knowingly and wilfully making a false statement in the application for tint exemptions. It is alleged that they made themselves out to be a member of the police service. The charges were laid under the Perjury Act.

Sheldon Martin was also charged with three other firearm-related charges. He is employed with the TT Defence Force while his wife is a support service representative at a shipping company.

The release said on August 16 and 17, a couple filled out two Ministry of Works and Transport Division applications for tinted window exemptions for two vehicles, claiming they were police officers, when they are not.

Sheldon Martin –

The police’s release said the application form were submitted and approved. A report was made to the Professional Standards Bureau on May 20, and investigations were led by senior Supt Suzette Martin, after which charges were laid.

On Friday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Nazrudeen Pragg was charged with two counts of misbehaviour in public office in relation to the PSB’s investigations into the alleged false declarations made on the tint-exemption application forms.