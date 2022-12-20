Country’s oldest resident marks 105th birthday today

Black Immigrant Daily News

A celebration will take place at 10am today to mark the 105th birthday of the country’s oldest resident.

Gladys Delores Hodge – also known as Nenen or Sister Gladys – was born on December 20 1917 on lower Bishopgate Street.

The mother of four boys and one girl, who is now deceased, cites her favourite foods as rice and chicken, and pineapple pizza.

Growing up, Hodge attended the Moravian School before moving onto the girls’ school at Country Pond, followed by the Point school.

Upon leaving school she earned her living by washing, cleaning, working in the cane fields and picking cotton.

Through a routine check-up with her doctor it was found that she had developed glaucoma and 35 years later she is completely blind.

In spite of this, she takes pride in her independence.

Hodge is a born again believer and has been a member of the Villa Nazarene Church since its inception and remembers worshipping at Princess Margaret School before the church’s present location to Amy Byer Street.

She recently spoke about how she is forever grateful to God, as many have passed on and she is still alive in this century because of God’s favour and mercy.

Hodge has proudly raised five of her 15 grandchildren, all of whom love and highly respect her.

She is described as a joy to sit and converse with, humorous and up to date on current events through listening to her favourite radio station each day.

SOURCE: Observer

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

NewsAmericasNow.com