Councillor hosts Easter Bonnet Parade

Moahirah Williams, 3, of St Martins Welfare Association Early Childhood Centre wows with her Easter hat and basket with decorations flowing onto her dress as well. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

COUNCILLOR for St Ann’s River Central, Esther Sylvester hosted the first Easter Hat/Bonnet Parade 2024 on March 21 in collaboration with the St Martin Welfare Association Early Childhood Centre and the Pompey Joseph Academy. Originally carded for 2020, the event was postponed due to the covid19 pandemic. Around 20 students participated in the event, showing off their brightly coloured bonnets and outfits.

Kenya Mitchell, 4, of Pompey Joseph Tutoring Academy poses with her bunny themed Easter hat. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Josiah Alexander’s smile was almost as bright as his animal themed Easter hat. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Kalani Crompton, 3, of Pompey Joseph Tutoring Academy showed off his decorated overalls at the Easter Hat/Bonnet Parade in Independence Square on March 21. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

Kenya Mitchell, 4, of the Pompey Joseph Tutoring Academy took part in the parade with her bright costume. – Photo by Faith Ayoung