Costco has an innovative way to save 20%

The content originally appeared on: CNN

So it’s expanding an online perk available only to club members: Buy stuff from around 35 brands’ websites and save 20% or more.

The program, called Costco Next , first launched in 2017 with just a few brands. But Costco has recently ramped it up, offering an array of products such as Anker phone chargers, Mikasa dinnerware, Weatherproof outdoor clothing, Invicta watches, HO Sports floats and tubes, and Sumbody skincare. Costco is now advertising the program prominently on its website, and plans to add more brands and products in the coming year.

Costco ( COST ) has hooked its more than 60 million members on perusing stores and spending $400 on Saturday afternoons. But e-commerce makes up only a small percentage of Costco’s sales and its online business has slowed this year after surging in 2020.

The retailer hopes discounts on goods online will give customers another reason to renew their memberships and signal to shoppers that Costco is more than just a physical store.

Read More