Corporation chairman: Diego Martin in emergency mode

Drivers maneuver through flood waters in Cocorite on August 29. – Photo by Jeff K Mayers

A deluge of floodwater has swamped parts of Diego Martin. Affected areas include St James, Cocorite, Mucurapo Road, Petit Valley among others.

Chairman of the Diego Martin Regional Corporation Sigler Jack is readying the Disaster Management Unit to respond to flood victims in his area.

As reports of flooding continue to filter in, Jack said, a comprehensive picture of the extent of damage would be available in the coming hours. He added, “A lot is happening right now, nothing is organised as yet. We are in emergency mode.”

Extensive traffic on the Audrey Jeffers Highway was reported.