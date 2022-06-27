Corporation appeals to TSTT, Public Utilities for help

News

The Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation (CTTRC) has said it has been without phone service for the last three weeks because of the theft of overhead TSTT cables close to its office in Couva.

In a statement, the CTTRC said, “With the impending inclement weather, properly working communication systems are essential to facilitate timely exchange of information with the public.”

At this time only the corporation’s disaster management unit is contactable at 800-2882. The CTTRC said all other phone lines are not in service.

The corporation appealed to TSTT to do the necessary repairs urgently to re-establish its phone services.

The CTTRC also appealed to Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales and the Government to assist in whatever ways they could.