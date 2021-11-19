Cordner leaves Norwegian champs for Turkish club

Sports

TT’s Kennya “Yaya” Cordner. Photo via Facebook.

VETERAN TRINIDAD and Tobago women’s football team midfielder/striker Kennya “YaYa” Cordner has left IL Sandviken in Norway to join Fenerbahce in Turkey for the 2022 season.

Cordner, who turned 33 on November 11, ended her four-year stint at IL Sandviken on a winning note, as the club claimed the Norwegian Women’s Cup on November 7.

The Fenerbahce’s women team was only formed in August and Cordner, who has experiences at the club level in the United States, Sweden, Australia and Paraguay, is expected to be one of the club’s headline names.

On her Facebook page on Friday, Cordner wrote, “Jah jah gave me this talent to show the world that ladies from the sweet beautiful twin island Trinidad and Tobago can do it anywhere in the world as I embark on this new journey Lord I pray you guide my every steps an that you keep me grounded in Jesus mighty name Amen.”

TT’s Kennya Cordner. Photo via Facebook.

Cordner scored in her last appearance for TT – a 1-1 draw against Panama at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on October 25.