Cops visit DPP on PC Gilkes enquiry

News

PC Clarence Gilkes . Photo source: TTPS

Senior police have confirmed that investigators in the shooting death of PC Clarence Gilkes have met with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) but stress that the investigation is still ongoing.

Gilkes, 44, was part of a team of 12 officers assigned to the Western Division Task Force, who responded to a report of men armed with high-powered rifles at Rich Plain Road, Diego Martin on April 22.

Police initially claimed that they were fired upon by a group of men and returned fire. They claimed Gilkes was killed by the assailants and launched a manhunt for the suspects.

A post-mortem report later revealed Gilkes was shot in the neck from behind.

An acting corporal and two police constables have since been placed on suspension.

No other officers have been suspended.

Police on Wednesday said investigators from the criminal investigations department (CID) and the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) have “covered a lot of ground” in their enquiry but were continuing work.

Police said the investigators met with officials from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and received guidance but are expected to have another meeting soon.

During the enquiry several officers assigned to the Western Division were interviewed.