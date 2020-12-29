Avoid that Old Year’s night par­ty be­cause it can be a COVID-19 su­per-spread­er – and you will al­so at­tract po­lice at­ten­tion if par­ties at pri­vate homes car­ry a cov­er charge or “bring a bot­tle” arrange­ment.

The Trinidad and Tobago Guardian is the longest running daily newspaper in the country, marking its centenary in 2017. The paper started life as the Trinidad Guardian on Sunday 2nd September 1917 by the newly formed Trinidad Publishing Company Limited.