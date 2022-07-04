Cops thwart Beetham protest as rage grows over police-involved killings of 3 men

News

Fires burn along the Beetham Highway on Monday morning after police thwarted an attempt by residents to stage a fiery protest over the police-involved shooting deaths of three men in Port of Spain on the weekend. Photo by Elizabeth Gonzales.

THE police moved in quickly to thwart what could have been a fiery protest on Monday morning along the busy Beetham Highway.

Residents outraged over the police-involved shooting deaths of three men on – one of whom lived in the Beetham Gardens – on Saturday in Port of Spain, began throwing derelict tyres and even a mattress across the eastbound lane of the highway at 10 am.

However, police who got wind of what was taking place, moved swiftly with several heavily armed officers arriving to end the protests before they even started.

However, the residents have threatened more protests and not only in the Beetham, but across the country, to show their anger over the killings. They have vowed to shut down the country by way of these protests across major roads and highways until they get justice for the deaths of the men.

According to a Sunday Newsday report, police were pursuing a stolen AD Wagon in Diego Martin around 3.20 am on Saturday and were about to intercept the car when it was abandoned by two men.

The suspects got into another car, with four other men and sped off. The Newsday report said that there was an exchange of gunfire in the Diego Martin district and police chased after the car along Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.

Police said the car with the six men swung onto Independence Square, near the Breakfast Shed, and turned off onto Independence Square, where they again diverted to the opposite lane driving in the wrong direction as their path was blocked by police.

Officers blocked the path near Republic Bank and on the opposite end, the Sunday Newsday report stated. The driver attempted to swerve south on Chacon Street and crashed into the bank’s western side.

Two people were shot dead in the back seat, one in the passenger seat and a fourth was injured by gunfire, the Sunday Newsday report stated.

The dead men were identified as Fabian Richards, Niko Williams, both in their 20s, and 17-year-old Isaiah Roberts. They hailed from Snake Valley, Laventille, Trou Macacque, Beetham Gardens.