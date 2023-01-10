Cops seize illegal meds in Central Bond

News

File Photo

A joint operation between the police and officers of the Customs and Excise Division on Monday led to the seizure of illegal pharmaceuticals in Central Trinidad.

A police media release on Monday reported that the drugs which have an estimated street value of $91,200 was found after intense intelligence-led investigations at the bond.

This was as a result of information received last November.

The origin of this shipment has since been found.

Officers of a specialist section of the police and the Customs and Excise Division were sent to the bond and waited for the arrival of the cosignee but no one showed up to claim the package.

The media release reported that 285 boxes containing 5,700 bottles of Enterogermina – a drug used for diarrhea in children – were found.

Police are continuing enquiries.