Cops seize grenade, camouflage, ammo in Couva

Police found and seized camouflage clothing, a grenade, ammunition and drugs while searching a bushy area in Couva on Saturday.

Police said officers of the North Eastern Division Intelligence Unit (NEDIU) received information about weapons and drugs being stashed on Ottis Lane, Couva, and went to the area at around 7 am.

They went into some bushes on a river bank where they found a pair of Defence Force-issued pants, jacket and a camouflage tee shirt.

Police also found an M75 Yugoslavian fragmentation grenade, a double-drum magazine capable of holding 200 rounds of ammunition, and a single-drum magazine also capable of holding 200 rounds of ammunition. They found 25 rounds of ammunition, 92.7 grams of cocaine and 538 grams of marijuana.

No one was arrested in relation to the find.

The exercise was led by acting Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn, ASP Parriman and co-ordinated by Insp Bharath with supervision from acting Sgt Belilam.