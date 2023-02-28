Cops seize bullets, camouflage jackets, ski mask in Belmont

News

Port of Spain police found and seized camouflage fatigues and a quantity of ammunition in Belmont on Saturday afternoon.

A patrol in Belmont on Saturday afternoon led to the seizure of ammunition, camouflage clothing and ski masks.

Police said officers of the Port of Spain Task Force began a series of searches and patrols.

During the exercise police visited a forested area in Beechum Coco, Belmont, at around 5.30 pm where they found a black plastic bag containing 14 rounds of 7.62 ammunition, ten rounds of 9 mm ammunition, one round of 5.56 ammunition, two camouflage jackets, a camouflage patterned trousers and three black ski masks.

No one was arrested in relation to the find.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Collis Hazel and Snr Supt Alexander and led by Supt Daly, ASP Walker with supervision from Sgt Alexander, Cpls St Bernard, Williams and PCs Blades, Quintero, Sammy, Gangoo, Legertomn and WPC Brown.