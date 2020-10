Of­fi­cers of the T&T Po­lice Ser­vice’s Fi­nan­cial In­ves­ti­ga­tions Branch (FIB) fin­ished count­ing the mon­ey they seized in their sec­ond raid at the Drugs Sou-Sou head­quar­ters in La Hor­quet­ta on Tues­day, mere hours af­ter it was seized in an ex­er­cise that in­clud­ed of­fi­cers of the Pro­fes­sion­al Stan­dards Bu­reau (PSB).