Cops seek help to identify man killed in hit and run

Police are trying to identify a man whom they believe was struck and killed on the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway, St Augustine, early on Saturday morning.

Police said they received a report of an accident on the highway at around 1.30 am and found the body of a man near Spring Village on the westbound lane.

A district medical officer was called in who declared the man dead.

Investigators found a hat and bag containing personal items but not identification documents.

Police said the man appeared to be in his early to mid-fifties, dark brown complexion, about six feet tall and about 200 pounds.

He was wearing a white t-shirt and black short pants.

St Joseph police are continuing enquiries.