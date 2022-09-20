Cops say: Gunmen dressed in women’s garb kill two in Morvant

News

Residents look on as police crime scene investigators collect evidence at the scene of the murders of Keston Baldwin and Rahim Greaveson Valley Road, Romain Lands, Morvant, on Monday. – AYANNA KINSALE

Four people dressed in Muslim women’s clothing killed two men in Morvant on Monday morning.

Police said the men Keston Baldwin, 35 and Rahim Greaves were on their way to pick avocadoes near their home on Valley Road, Romain Lands, Morvant, at around 10.30 am when a silver Toyota Axio drove up.

Four people dressed in Muslim women’s clothes got out of the car and shot Baldwin and Greaves.

The assailants got back into the car and drove off.

Nearby residents heard the gunshots and found both men bleeding. One man took Greaves to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Morvant police visited the area with a district medical officer who declared Baldwin dead at the scene.

Police said they suspect the killers were men dressed as women because the behaviour of the killers “was not consistent” with that of women.

“The investigation will reveal more as it proceeds but, based on what we’ve been told by those who saw what happened, they did not appear to be women.

“We’re inclined to believe, for now, that it was men dressed in women’s clothing.”

One officer commented that the disguises were testament to the resourcefulness of criminals.

“We have heard of people using women’s disguis s to try and throw off the police, it’s nothing new, so we are always on the lookout for whatever tricks they (criminals) have.”

Another officer in the North Eastern Division said the two most recent murders were cause for concern to everyone in the division and promised that they would be thoroughly investigated.

He added that Romain Lands was known for gang activity and stressed that the attention of the police would be shifted to prevent further killings.

“Like all other murders and incidents in general, this double murder will be fully investigated.

“I know the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are already conducting enquiries into what happened here.

“This area is a known gang infested area and all of the North Eastern Division units from the intelligence unit to the Task Force to the gang unit on the ground.

“The community policing unit and the victim and witness support units will also be available to help the families of the victims.”

Newsday visited and tried to speak with a relative of the men but was unsuccessful.

Investigators said Baldwin had also been shot in June.

Police suspect the murders may be related to a gang war between criminals in Romain Lands and St Francois Valley Road.

The Homicide Bureau Region II is investigating.

As of Monday afternoon the murder toll for 2022 was 426 compated to 280 for the same period last year.

There have been 32 murders for the month of September compared to 28 murders for September last year.

There were two murders over the weekend.

In the first incident Shevon Gaye, 24, was shot dead while at his home on Hydraulic Road, Kelly Village, Caroni.

An eight year old boy and a 65 year old man were also wounded in the attack.

In the second incident 30 year old Kenton Wilson was shot dead while playing cards in Longdenville on Sunday.

Hours later on Sunday afternoon two people were wounded in shootings in St Augustine and Tunapuna.

On Sunday night a 31 year old man was shot and wounded by gunmen near Building 16 in Maloney.