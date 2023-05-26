Cops: Sangre Grande boy, 2, still unaccounted for

News

MISSING: Toddler Umar Ali, two, missing since May 23. – Photo courtesy TTPS

THE whereabouts of two-year-old toddler Umar Ali remain a mystery, with the police issuing a press release calling on the public’s help to locate the child.

The TTPS said on Friday that anyone who may know of Umar’s whereabouts or may have seen the child should immediately contact the Sangre Grande police station at 668-2444 or call hotlines: 999 or 555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS.

Umar who was last seen by relatives on May 23 at their Quash Trace, Sangre Grande home, was reported missing to the local police station later that same day.

Umar was last seen wearing a navy blue long pants and jersey.

He is of East Indian descent, approximately three feet tall, light brown in complexion, has short black hair and has a scar on the right side of his face and one on his right shoulder.

Since the missing person report, Senior Superintendent of Eastern Division Ryan Khan as well as police from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Criminal Investigations Department, Research and Analysis Unit, Traffic Department, as well as the Hunters Search and Rescue Team have been working to locate the toddler.