Cops reviewing footage of Silver Dollar casino robbery

News

The Silver Dollar casino at Shirvan Plaza. – David Reid

Tobago police are interviewing several people in connection with the robbery at the Silver Dollar casino, Shirvan Plaza, on Monday, in which thieves made off with more than $92,000 in cash.

A senior police officer told Newsday on Wednesday surveillance footage of the men entering Shirvan Plaza from the back of the building is also being reviewed.

“The footage is not of the very best but they are trying,” the officer said.

Police reported that around 11.55 pm, three men, one of whom had a gun and another, a knife, entered the casino, on the first floor of the plaza and demanded money from one of the employees.

They later stole an estimated $92,000 in cash from a vault.

The men then ran out of the building with the cash.

Newsday was told that several managers and other employees are still traumatised by the incident.

Jeffrey Azar, owner of Shirvan Plaza, is said to be out of the country and could not be reached for comment.

Officers of the Shirvan CID are investigating.